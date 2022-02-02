National Bank Financial Comments on Stingray Digitl’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

