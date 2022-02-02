Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 2,272 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

