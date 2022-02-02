Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 998.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 44,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,710,108. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

