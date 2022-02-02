Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Crown by 341.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.84. 5,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

