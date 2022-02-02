Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 280 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 426,200 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

