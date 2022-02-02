Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.90. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 16,906 shares traded.

NGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.