Nautilus (NLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nautilus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NLS stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.
NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
