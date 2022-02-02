Nautilus (NLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nautilus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nautilus by 245.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

