Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $589.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.37. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

