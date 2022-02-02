nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NDVN traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. nDivision has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.50.
About nDivision
