Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in January

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,713.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $$119.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.94. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEMTF shares. Barclays downgraded Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

