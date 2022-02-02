Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.50

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 59464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

NLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. downgraded Neo Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$958.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.20 and a current ratio of 20.31.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

