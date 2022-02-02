Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) & Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Financial Contrast

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Neogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 197.97 -$9.03 million N/A N/A Neogen $468.46 million 8.39 $60.88 million $0.53 68.15

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Neogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A N/A Neogen 11.34% 7.64% 6.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and Neogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Neogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Neogen beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment includes a line of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The company was founded on June 30, 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.