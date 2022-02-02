NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.33 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $23.33 million and $2.19 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

