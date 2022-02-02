NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $232,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $66,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.