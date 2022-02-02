Netbox Coin (NBX) Market Cap Hits $420,478.11

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $420,478.11 and $7,308.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00104620 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,591,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,802,625 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

