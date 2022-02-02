NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stake Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.42% of NETGEAR worth $33,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTGR stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

