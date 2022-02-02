New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,268,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.49% of New Residential Investment worth $24,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

