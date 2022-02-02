New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.26, but opened at $43.10. New York Times shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 7,938 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $64,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at $39,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

