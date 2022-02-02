New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.26, but opened at $43.10. New York Times shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 7,938 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $64,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at $39,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81.
About New York Times (NYSE:NYT)
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
