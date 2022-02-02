Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBST. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NBST opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.