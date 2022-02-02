Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,173 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Newmont were worth $50,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,113,465. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, boosted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

