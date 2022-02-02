NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON NRR opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.47). The firm has a market cap of £291.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.71.

In related news, insider Will Hobman bought 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £14,939.60 ($20,085.51).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

