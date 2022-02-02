News (NWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.45. News has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in News stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.