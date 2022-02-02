News (NWSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.39. News has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in News stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.