Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.21

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $172.21 and last traded at $172.21, with a volume of 3559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.26.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.17.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

