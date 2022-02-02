Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,702 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for about 3.0% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.88% of SiTime worth $34,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,802. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

