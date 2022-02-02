NEXT.coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,602.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.00746955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00238881 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002921 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004295 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

