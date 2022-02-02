NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,306. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.