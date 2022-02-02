NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 13,130 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Church & Dwight worth $32,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

