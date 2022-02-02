NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $23.40 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,042 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.01. 10,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.05 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

