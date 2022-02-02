NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $89.72 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,142,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $89,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

