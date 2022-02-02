NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $41,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $358.38 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $589.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

