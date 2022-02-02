NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Cintas worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $389.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.08. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

