NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $30,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,879,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 56,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $196.74. 881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.