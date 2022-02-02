NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Up 4.6%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. 543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

