Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,369.97

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,369.97 ($18.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.48). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($17.48), with a volume of 15,018 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,375 ($18.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of £486.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,396.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,368.65.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

