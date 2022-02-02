Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in January

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

