Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in January

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
