Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 56,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 336,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,150,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

