NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of NiSource worth $35,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $57,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

