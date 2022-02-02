Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $31.12

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $29.91. Noah shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noah by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Noah by 28.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Noah by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,347,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

