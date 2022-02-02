Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $31.12

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $29.91. Noah shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 100 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.35.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noah by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Noah by 28.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Noah by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,347,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
