Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $126,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

