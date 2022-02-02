Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRDBY. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Pareto Securities cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

