Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRDXF. HSBC lowered Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Nordex has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.