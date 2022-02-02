Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NBI opened at GBX 168 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.10. The firm has a market cap of £48.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02. Northbridge Industrial Services has a twelve month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.49).

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.