Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
NBI opened at GBX 168 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.10. The firm has a market cap of £48.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02. Northbridge Industrial Services has a twelve month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.49).
About Northbridge Industrial Services
Read More: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.