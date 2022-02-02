Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,680,369 shares changing hands.

NAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $166.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.