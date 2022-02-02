Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 198,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 57,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,712. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

