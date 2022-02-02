Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.22. The stock had a trading volume of 196,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,834. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 406.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 587.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.