Novacoin (NVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,328.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Novacoin has a total market cap of $321,978.23 and approximately $1,328.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.78 or 1.00219151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00074087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.00499009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

