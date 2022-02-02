NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNOW. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 929,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,497. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.93. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NOW will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

