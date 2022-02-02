Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

About Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF)

Nufarm Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of crop protection products. It operates through the Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment deals with the manufacture and sale of crop protection products used by farmers to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and disease.

