NuStar Energy (NS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -116.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.